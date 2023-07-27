Vivendi H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Thursday reported first-half 2023 profit of 174 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, down from 491 million euros or 0.47 euro per share last year.

EBIT for the period rose 8% to 404 million euros from 373 million euros last year. Adjusted profit was 324 million euros or 0.32 euro per share, up from 58 million euros or 0.06 euro per share last year.

Revenues for the first half rose 3.7% to 4.70 billion euros from 4.53 billion eruos last year.

