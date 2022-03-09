Vivendi FY21 Profit Rises

Markets

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Wednesday reported full-year 2021 profit of 24.69 billion euros or 22.87 euros per share, up from 1.44 billion euros or 1.26 euro per share last year.

Adjusted net income for 2021 were 649 million euros or 0.60 euro per share, up from 292 million euros or 0.26 euro per share last year.

In 2021, revenues were grew 10.4% to 9.57 billion euros from 8.67 billion euros.

Revenues increase was driven by the Group's businesses and the integration of Prisma Media. Organic growth for the year was 8.6.%.

