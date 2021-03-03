Vivendi FY20 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Wednesday reported full-year 2020 profit of 1.44 billion euros or 1.26 euro per share, down from 1.58 billion euros or 1.28 euro per share last year.

Adjusted net income for 2020 were 1.23 billion euros or 1.07 euro per share, down from 1.74 billion euros or 1.41 euro per share last year.

EBITA for the full year were 1.63 billion euros, up 6.6% compared to 2019.

In 2020, revenues were grew 1.2% to 16.09 billion euros from 15.90 billion euros.

Revenue growth was driven by the growth of Universal Music Group (UMG), Canal+ Group2 and Editis2, partially offset by the slowdown in other activities, mainly Havas Group and Vivendi Village, all of which were affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

