Vivendi files complaint over Telecom Italia grid sale -sources

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI top investor Vivendi VIV.PA has filed a complaint with a Milan court to challenge a 19-billion-euro ($20.82 billion) sale of the former phone monopoly's domestic fixed-line network to KKR KKR.N, three sources said on Friday.

In its complaint Vivendi asked for the court to annul the decision by TIM's board to sell the network, two sources said, adding that the filing does not request the immediate suspension of the deal under a fast-track procedure.

Telecom Italia's board agreed on Nov.5 to sell the group's most valuable asset, as part of a plan championed by TIM Chief Executive Pietro Labriola to revive the telecoms group and slash its heavy debt pile.

Though backed by the Italian government, the sale was branded "unlawful" by Vivendi, which owns a 24% stake in TIM and had been demanding a shareholder vote on the deal. TIM, for its part, said the board acted within its rights.

French media group Vivendi has been seeking a higher price for the asset, and has questioned the sustainability of the business left behind.

