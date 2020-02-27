Vivendi files appeal against Milan court OK to Mediaset revamp

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - France's Vivendi VIV.PA has filed an appeal against a decision by a Milan judge to clear the way for a planned reorganisation at Mediaset MS.MI, Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Thursday.

Mediaset MS.MI wants to merge its Italian and Spanish TL5.MC businesses into a Dutch unit, dubbed MediaforEurope (MFE).

Vivendi, which owns 29% stake in the media group controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is challenging the plan in courts across Europe, saying the new governance set-up would harm minority shareholder interests.

A Milan judge on Feb.3 rejected Vivendi's request to block the Mediaset plan.

A court hearing on Vivendi's appeal has been scheduled in Milan for March 12, Mediaset said in statement.

