Vivendi enters into put option agreement to sell Editis to Kretinsky's IMI

April 24, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

April 24 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi VIV.PA on Monday said it has entered into a put option agreement with International Media Invest (IMI), a subsidiary of Czech Media Invest, for the sale of publishing business Editis.

Vivendi, which is set to win EU antitrust approval to buy Lagardere LAGA.PA after its offer to sell Editis and celebrity magazine Gala addressed competition concerns, said in March that it was in talks over the sale of Editis with IMI, founded by billionaire businessman Daniel Kretinsky.

