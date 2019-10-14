Vivendi drops summary proceedings in Amsterdam against Mediaset European plan -sources

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

France's Vivendi has dropped summary proceedings filed in an Amsterdam court against a Mediaset plan to merge its Italian and Spanish businesses into a new Dutch holding company, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Last week a Spanish court suspended Mediaset's plan, which Vivendi - the second largest investor in the Italian broadcaster - considers detrimental for minority shareholders.

A court hearing on the case was scheduled in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Chris Reese)

