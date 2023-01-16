VIV

Vivendi CEO to leave Telecom Italia board with immediate effect, company says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 16, 2023 — 05:51 am EST

Written by Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters ->

Adds background, detail

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PACEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine has told Telecom Italia (TIM) that he will leave his role as a member of the firm's board of directors with immediate effect, a Vivendi spokesperson told Reuters.

"Arnaud de Puyfontaine wishes to devote his efforts as CEO of Vivendi, which has been TIM’s largest shareholder since 2015, to re-establish a growth path for TIM (...),” the spokesperson said.

"Vivendi’s strong interest in TIM is confirmed with a long-term perspective as Italy remains at the core of Vivendi’s strategy," the spokesperson said.

De Puyfontaine last month said he was grateful to the Italian government for creating conditions for constructive talks on the future of the Italian phone group.

Rome said it was working with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and international funds on options for debt-laden Telecom Italia's network grid.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; writing by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jan Harvey and Jason Neely)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV
BOLL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.