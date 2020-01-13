Vivendi asks Dutch court to block Mediaset TV merger plan

Vivendi has asked a court in Holland for an injunction to prevent the merger of Mediaset and its Spanish subsidiary into a Dutch vehicle, the Italian broadcaster said on Monday.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is setting up the Dutch-based company, called MediaForEurope (MFE), to help it pursue tie-ups in Europe.

But Vivendi, Mediaset's No. 2 shareholder, opposes the plan saying the governance structure of the new entity would strengthen Berlusconi's grip on the company.

The Amsterdam court is scheduled to decide on the issue on Feb. 10, Mediaset said.

