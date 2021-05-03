MS

Vivendi and Mediaset announce deal to end legal battle

Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI and its second-largest investor, Vivendi VIV.PA, on Monday announced a deal that will see the French company sell the entire Mediaset equity stake held through Simon Fiduciaria.

The agreement ends a long-running dispute and waives all litigation and claims between them, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Vivendi and Mediaset had entered a good neighborhood agreement in free-to-air television and standstill commitments for a five-year term, they added.

The closing of the settlement is due on July 22.

