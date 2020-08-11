Markets

Vivendi, Amber Capital To Enter Pact Regarding Lagardère - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) announced the company and Amber Capital have agreed to sign a pact regarding Lagardère. The companies will initiate steps in this framework with Lagardère to each seek a minority Supervisory Board representation of three members for Amber Capital and one member for Vivendi. The two companies also wanted to stabilize the Lagardère shareholding by entering into a five-year reciprocal first offer and preemption rights agreement on their Lagardère shares.

Vivendi and Amber Capital, respectively, are the first and second largest shareholders of Lagardère with 23.5% and 20% of the share capital.

