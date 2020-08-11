Vivendi, Amber Capital in deal to seek board seats at French group Lagardere

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA and investment firm Amber Capital - the two largest shareholders in French media group Lagardere LAGA.PA - said they had formed a pact to seek boardroom seats at Lagardere.

"Despite their divergent views, and after the very poor results announced by Lagardère a few days ago, Vivendi and Amber Capital have decided to sign a pact," Vivendi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Vivendi and Amber Capital, respectively the first and second largest shareholders of Lagardère with 23.5% and 20% of the share capital, will initiate steps in this framework with Lagardère to each seek a minority Supervisory Board representation of three members for Amber Capital and one member for Vivendi," added Vivendi.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

