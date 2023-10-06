Vivek Ramaswamy, Robert Kennedy Jr. Aren't The Only Ones, Bitcoin Candidates Are A Global Phenomenon

Politicians from different countries are turning to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and are incorporating it into their government plans and agendas.

In the U.S., Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, announced his efforts to develop a comprehensive crypto policy framework.

During a conversation with Messari CEO Ryan Selkis, Ramaswamy made an appearance at Messari's Mainnet crypto conference, where he discussed SEC rulings and the disruptive potential of blockchain technology in traditional finance. He criticized regulatory agencies as an "unconstitutional fourth branch of government" and referred to them as a "cancer at the heart of our federal government."

He has even embraced Bitcoin by accepting donations in the digital currency.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed concerns about government attacks on cryptocurrency. To enhance stability and independence from government control, Kennedy proposed the issuance of treasury bills backed by hard assets, including Bitcoin, platinum, gold, and silver.

Here are some notable presidential candidates worldwide who are pushing for Bitcoin or have ideas to integrate it within their governance:

Javier Milei, an Argentinian economist and leading figure of the libertarian movement La Libertad Avanza, is currently a top contender in the primary polls for the upcoming presidential elections. Milei advocates for the dollarization of the Argentinian economy and believes Bitcoin could play a role in eliminating the Central Bank of Argentina. His stance on regulating or promoting Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies if elected is yet to be determined.

Indira Kempis, a Senator in the Mexican Congress, intends to become the first woman to run as a presidential candidate for the Movimiento Ciudadano party. She has voiced support for Bitcoin and its potential early adoption in Mexico. Kempis has even proposed a Bitcoin Law similar to that of El Salvador. She has actively engaged in Bitcoin-related activities and education, showcasing her commitment to the cryptocurrency space.

Why It Matters: The upcoming 2024 election in the US has been nicknamed the “Bitcoin elections” due to the increasing prominence of cryptocurrency as a political issue.

Candidates will be grappling with a range of challenges such as inflation, the economy, jobs, international relations, immigration, crime, and social security. However, cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, is emerging as a significant concern for voters.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $27,493, down 0.72% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Kitti Suwanekkasit on Shutterstock

