Vivara Participações (BOVESPA:VIVA3) Price Target Increased by 12.16% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Vivara Participações (BOVESPA:VIVA3) has been revised to 41.82 / share. This is an increase of 12.16% from the prior estimate of 37.29 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.77% from the latest reported closing price of 33.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivara Participações. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIVA3 is 0.33%, an increase of 70.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.03% to 9,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,615K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIVA3 by 20.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,292K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,271K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 1,095K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIVA3 by 30.26% over the last quarter.

BESIX - William Blair Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 724K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIVA3 by 44.40% over the last quarter.

