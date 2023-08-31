Vivara Participacoes (B3:VIVA3) Price Target Increased by 13.19% to 33.92

The average one-year price target for Vivara Participacoes (B3:VIVA3) has been revised to 33.92 / share. This is an increase of 13.19% from the prior estimate of 29.96 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.81% from the latest reported closing price of 29.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivara Participacoes. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIVA3 is 0.12%, an increase of 13.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 6,603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,407K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIVA3 by 22.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,292K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,271K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 768K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIVA3 by 78.17% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 345K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

