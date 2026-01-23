Vivani Subsidiary Cortigent To Present Advanced Orion Brain-Implant Technology At NANS 2026, Today

(RTTNews) - Vivani Medical Inc.'s (VANI) wholly owned subsidiary, Cortigent, is set to present new technical insights into its Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, today, January 23, 2026, at the North American Neuromodulation Society annual meeting in Las Vegas. The investigational system is designed to deliver meaningful visual perception to individuals who are completely blind.

Cortigent, a developer of precision neurostimulation-based brain-interface devices, recently completed a six-year Early Feasibility Study evaluating the Orion system. The device is engineered to stimulate the visual cortex using a high-channel-count micro-electrode array that converts video input from a wearable camera into phosphenes- perceived spots of light that may help blind individuals navigate their environment.

According to the company, the Orion system incorporates an implantable pulse generator with 60 outputs in a package roughly the size of three stacked dimes, connected to a 60-electrode cortical surface array.

The design builds on technology used in the Argus II retinal prosthesis, the only artificial vision device ever approved by the U.S. FDA. The Argus II's electrode array has demonstrated long-term safety and functionality, with more than 17 years of performance in retinal tissue.

Cortigent noted that the miniature form factor, real-time stimulation control, and high-density electrode configuration are intended to support consistent visual perception. The company believes these features could ultimately make Orion a practical assistive tool for individuals with blindness caused by common conditions such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. The system holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation.

In addition to its work in artificial vision, Cortigent is developing a separate neurostimulation device aimed at improving arm and hand motor recovery in patients with paralysis following stroke. The company plans to engage with researchers and clinicians at NANS 2026 as it advances its broader precision-neurostimulation platform.

Vivani Medical continues to develop long-acting biopharmaceutical implants using its NanoPortal technology, including GLP-1-based implants for metabolic diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes.

VANI has traded between $0.90 and $1.92 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $1.47, down 2.65 %, and rose in the overnight trading to $1.54, up 4.76%.

