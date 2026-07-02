Vivani Subsidiary Cortigent To Merge With ClearOne, Creating Nasdaq-Listed Cortigent Holdings

(RTTNews) - Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing miniature, ultra long-acting drug implants, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Cortigent, Inc. will merge with ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO).

Under the agreement, Cortigent will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ClearOne, which will be renamed Cortigent Holdings, Inc. and trade under the new Nasdaq ticker CRGT. Cortigent develops brain-computer interface devices based on precision neurostimulation technology, including the Orion artificial vision system and a new device aimed at restoring mobility after stroke.

As part of the transaction, ClearOne will raise between $10 million and $15 million through a concurrent financing. Vivani will receive 12.5 million shares of ClearOne common stock and is expected to own 59.4% to 67.5% of the combined company. Former ClearOne shareholders will hold 12.7% to 14.4%.

Vivani CEO Adam Mendelsohn said the merger represents years of work to establish Cortingent as a separate publicly listed company, while also reducing Vivani's direct expenditures and allowing its team to focus on advancing its drug implant portfolio. Cortigent CEO Jonathan Adams added that the financing will accelerate development of its neurostimulation technologies, including vision restoration and stroke recovery devices.

The merger positions Cortigent for Nasdaq listing and provides funding to advance its pipeline, while Vivani continues to concentrate on its implantable drug delivery programs.

CLRO has traded between $2.71 and $12.25 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $3.70, up 14.91%.

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