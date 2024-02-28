News & Insights

US Markets
VANI

Vivani shares skyrocket as implant reduces weight in mice

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 28, 2024 — 09:58 am EST

Written by Puyaan Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vivani Medical VANI.O shares surged more than five-fold in early trading on Wednesday after the drug developer said its experimental under-the-skin drug implant helped reduce weight in obese mice in a pre-clinical trial.

The implant caused a weight loss of about 20% compared to a sham treatment in high-fat diet-induced obese mice after a 28-day treatment, the company said.

Weight-loss drugmakers have emerged as a hot favorite among investors since the launch of new powerful treatments from Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO and Eli Lilly LLY.N. Theglobal marketfor such drugs is expected to reach at least $100 billion by the end of the decade.

Vivani, which had a market value of $51 million as of Tuesday's close, also said another implant, being developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, reduced weight in healthy rats in a different trial.

The Alameda, California-based company's third experimental implant for humans, also for obesity, is being tested in pre-clinical trials.

Vivani is set to add as much as $398 million to its market cap if gains hold.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VANI
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.