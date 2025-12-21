Vivani Medical (VANI) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Vivani Medical (NasdaqCM:VANI) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 266.91% from the latest reported closing price of $1.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivani Medical. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VANI is 0.01%, an increase of 45.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 3,988K shares. The put/call ratio of VANI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tanager Wealth Management LLP holds 1,021K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 773K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 59.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VANI by 171.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 644K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VANI by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 356K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANI by 46.80% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 331K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

