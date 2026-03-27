Vivani Medical (VANI) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Vivani Medical (NasdaqCM:VANI) has been revised to $5.61 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 419.44% from the latest reported closing price of $1.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivani Medical. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VANI is 0.01%, an increase of 16.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.86% to 5,458K shares. The put/call ratio of VANI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 916K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company.

Tanager Wealth Management LLP holds 739K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing a decrease of 38.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANI by 39.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 462K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing an increase of 22.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANI by 41.71% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 331K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Monetary Management Group holds 194K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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