News & Insights

Markets
VANI

Vivani Medical Reports Positive Data From OKV -119 Implant Study To Treat Obesity In Cats

May 28, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI) Tuesday announced positive proof-of-concept weight loss data with OKV-119, a miniature, subdermal, exenatide drug implant designed to treat feline obesity and diabetes. Vivani said the results published in BMC Veterinary Research hold promise in reducing obesity in cats.

Shares are currently at $1.67, down 4.03 percent from the previous close of $1.63 on a volume of 128,256.

The company said its development partner Okava Pharmaceuticals is studying OKV-119 for the treatment of pre-diabetes, diabetes, and obesity in companion felines.

Further, this cat data supports efforts to clinically evaluate its miniature, subdermal GLP-1 implants for the treatment of chronic weight management in obese or overweight human patients and type 2 diabetes, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VANI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.