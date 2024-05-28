Vivani Medical Reports Positive Data From OKV -119 Implant Study To Treat Obesity In Cats

(RTTNews) - Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI) Tuesday announced positive proof-of-concept weight loss data with OKV-119, a miniature, subdermal, exenatide drug implant designed to treat feline obesity and diabetes. Vivani said the results published in BMC Veterinary Research hold promise in reducing obesity in cats.

Shares are currently at $1.67, down 4.03 percent from the previous close of $1.63 on a volume of 128,256.

The company said its development partner Okava Pharmaceuticals is studying OKV-119 for the treatment of pre-diabetes, diabetes, and obesity in companion felines.

Further, this cat data supports efforts to clinically evaluate its miniature, subdermal GLP-1 implants for the treatment of chronic weight management in obese or overweight human patients and type 2 diabetes, respectively.

