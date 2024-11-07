Vivani Medical initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Vivani Medical (VANI) with a Buy rating and $3 price target Vivani is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of miniaturized, subdermal implants based on its proprietary NanoPortal technology platform to enable long-term, near constant-rate delivery of a broad range of medicines to eliminate medication non-adherence, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the NanoPortal technology platform allows long-term delivery of potent molecules.

