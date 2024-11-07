News & Insights

Stocks

Vivani Medical initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

November 07, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Vivani Medical (VANI) with a Buy rating and $3 price target Vivani is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of miniaturized, subdermal implants based on its proprietary NanoPortal technology platform to enable long-term, near constant-rate delivery of a broad range of medicines to eliminate medication non-adherence, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the NanoPortal technology platform allows long-term delivery of potent molecules.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VANI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VANI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.