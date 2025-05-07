Vivani Medical CEO to Present on Innovative Drug Delivery Solutions at AAPS Virtual Workshop

Vivani Medical's CEO presents on drug delivery advancements at AAPS workshop, focusing on improving patient adherence with innovative implants.

Vivani Medical, Inc. announced that CEO Adam Mendelsohn, Ph.D., will present and participate in a panel discussion at the AAPS workshop titled “Beyond GLP1s: Where the Science will Take Business Next,” occurring on May 13-14, 2025. He will discuss the company’s innovative miniature drug implants that utilize the NanoPortal™ technology to improve patient adherence in chronic disease treatment, focusing on their lead program, NPM-115, a six-month GLP-1 implant for weight management. Results from the first human study, LIBERATE-1™, are anticipated this year. Vivani also highlighted the broader implications of medication non-adherence, particularly among patients managing obesity and type 2 diabetes, and how their long-acting implants could provide significant benefits in addressing these challenges.

Potential Positives

Dr. Adam Mendelsohn will present at a prominent industry workshop, enhancing Vivani's visibility and credibility in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The company's lead program, NPM-115, showcased at the workshop may significantly improve patient adherence in chronic disease treatment.

The innovative NanoPortal technology underlying Vivani's products positions the company at the forefront of advancements in drug delivery systems, potentially leading to improved patient outcomes.

Potential Negatives

Vivani Medical's press release heavily emphasizes its forward-looking statements, highlighting significant uncertainties and risks associated with the development and commercialization of its products, which may indicate potential challenges in realizing its strategic goals.

The company acknowledges its history of losses and potential difficulties in accessing additional capital, raising concerns about its financial stability and ability to continue operations effectively.

Potential delays in clinical trials and regulatory approvals for its products, as outlined in the press release, pose a risk to timely product development and market entry, which could negatively impact the company's competitiveness in the biopharmaceutical sector.

FAQ

What is Vivani Medical's main technology focus?

Vivani Medical develops miniature, ultra long-acting drug implants using its proprietary NanoPortal™ technology to improve medication adherence.

When will CEO Adam Mendelsohn present at the AAPS workshop?

Dr. Adam Mendelsohn will present on May 14, 2025, at 11:15 am, Eastern Time, addressing patient adherence in drug delivery.

What is Vivani's lead program for weight management?

Vivani's lead program is NPM-115, a six-month GLP-1 implant designed to help with weight management.

What does the panel discussion at AAPS workshop entail?

The panel discussion, featuring Dr. Mendelsohn, will explore key hurdles and trends in GLP-1 drug class development on May 14, 2025.

How does medication non-adherence impact healthcare costs?

Medication non-adherence contributes to over $500 billion in annual healthcare costs and leads to approximately 125,000 preventable deaths in the U.S.

Full Release



ALAMEDA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vivani Medical, Inc.



(NASDAQ:



VANI



) (the “Company” or “Vivani”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing miniature, ultra long-acting drug implants, announced today that CEO Adam Mendelsohn, Ph.D., will present and participate in a panel discussion at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists’ (AAPS) “Beyond GLP1s: Where the Science will Take Business Next” Virtual Workshop, taking place from May 13-14, 2025.





Presentation details are as follows:







Presentation: Addressing Patient Adherence: Advances in Drug Delivery







Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025





Time: 11:15 am, Eastern Time





Dr. Mendelsohn will discuss Vivani's miniature drug implants that aim to improve chronic disease treatment, leveraging the company’s proprietary NanoPortal™ technology. Vivani’s lead program, NPM-115, is a six-month GLP-1 (exenatide) implant for weight management. Results from LIBERATE-1™, the first human study of NPM-115, are expected this year. These long-lasting implants are designed to improve poor medication adherence and potentially patient tolerability.







Panel Discussion







Panel Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025





Panel Time: 2:00 pm, Eastern Time





Dr. Mendelsohn will be joined by other industry experts in a panel discussion of the key hurdles and trends in the development of modalities in the GLP-1 drug class.





More information about the AAPS workshop can be found at



https://www.aaps.org/aaps/education-and-research/workshops/diabetes-drug-development



.







About Vivani Medical, Inc.







Leveraging its proprietary NanoPortal platform, Vivani develops therapeutic implants designed to deliver drug molecules steadily over extended periods of time with the goal of guaranteeing adherence, and potentially to improve patient tolerance to their medication. Vivani’s lead programs, NPM-139 (semaglutide implant) and NPM-115 (exenatide implant), are miniature, subdermal GLP-1 implants under development for chronic weight management in obese or overweight individuals designed for once or twice-yearly administration. Vivani’s emerging pipeline also includes NPM-119, which refers to the Company’s six-month, subdermal, GLP-1 (exenatide implant) under development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Development of a semaglutide implant for the treatment of type 2 diabetes is also under consideration. These NanoPortal implants are designed to provide patients with the opportunity to experience the full potential benefit of their medication by avoiding the challenges associated with the daily or weekly administration of oral and injectable medications.





Medication non-adherence occurs when patients do not take their medication as prescribed. This affects an alarming number of patients, approximately 50%, including those taking daily pills. Medication non-adherence, which contributes to more than $500 billion in annual avoidable healthcare costs and 125,000 potentially preventable deaths annually in the U.S. alone, is a primary and daunting reason why obese or overweight patients, and patients taking type 2 diabetes or other chronic disease treatments, face significant challenges in achieving positive real-world effectiveness. While the current GLP-1 landscape includes over 50 new molecular entities under clinical stage development, Vivani remains confident that its highly differentiated portfolio of miniature, ultra long-acting GLP-1 implants have the potential to provide an attractive therapeutic option for patients, prescribers and payers. For more information, please visit:



www.vivani.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that in this press release, including statements regarding Vivani’s business, products in development, including the therapeutic potential thereof, the planned development therefor, the completion of the LIBERATE-1 trial and reporting of trial results, Vivani’s emerging development plans for NPM-115, NPM-139, NPM-119, and Vivani’s technology, strategy, cash position and financial runway. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Vivani’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Vivani’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to the development and commercialization of Vivani’s products, including NPM-115, NPM-139, and NPM-119; delays and changes in the development of Vivani’s products, including as a result of applicable laws, regulations and guidelines, potential delays in submitting and receiving regulatory clearance or approval to conduct Vivani’s development activities; risks related to the initiation, enrollment and conduct of Vivani’s planned clinical trials and the results therefrom; Vivani’s history of losses and Vivani’s ability to access additional capital or otherwise fund Vivani’s business; market conditions and the ability of Cortigent to complete its intended spin-off from the Company. There may be additional risks that the Company considers immaterial, or which are unknown. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed on March 31, 2025, as updated by the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by Vivani in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of added information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.





Company Contact:





Donald Dwyer





Chief Business Officer





info@vivani.com





(415) 506-8462





Investor Relations Contact:





Jami Taylor





Investor Relations Advisor





investors@vivani.com





(415) 506-8462





Media Contact:





Sean Leous





ICR Healthcare





Sean.Leous@ICRHealthcare.com





(646) 866-4012



