Vivani Medical Appoints Anthony Baldor To Succeed Brigid Makes As CFO

June 11, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Wednesday the appointment of Anthony Baldor as Chief Financial Officer.

Baldor succeeds Brigid Makes, who has decided to retire from Vivani to focus on her board appointments and personal projects after a distinguished career and significant contributions to the Company. Makes will continue to serve in an advisory capacity during the transition.

Baldor brings more than 20 years of financial management experience in the biotechnology sector. Prior to joining Vivani, Baldor was CFO at Diakonos Oncology Corp., and Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Development at 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.

His experience also includes positions at Jefferies Group LLC, BioInnovation Capital, LLC, RMI Partners, and Cequent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

