Vivaldi Asset Management Updates Holdings in Better World Acquisition (BWAC)

Fintel reports that Vivaldi Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.05MM shares of Better World Acquisition Corp (BWAC). This represents 13.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 1.07MM shares and 10.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.87% and an increase in total ownership of 3.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Better World Acquisition. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 31.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BWAC is 0.1513%, an increase of 18.8060%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.96% to 3,821K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 1,038,690 shares representing 13.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meteora Capital holds 308,042 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475,009 shares, representing a decrease of 54.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWAC by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 246,087 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246,448 shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWAC by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 236,845 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222,692 shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWAC by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 208,500 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357,195 shares, representing a decrease of 71.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWAC by 36.39% over the last quarter.

Better World Acquisition Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Better World Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, it intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying businesses in the healthy living industries that benefit from strong Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) profiles. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Rosemary L. Ripley and Chief Financial Officer Peter S.H. Grubstein.

