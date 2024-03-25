News & Insights

Vivakor To Acquire Endeavor Entities For $120 Mln

(RTTNews) - Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) announced on Monday that it has signed a definitive Membership Interest Purchase Agreement to purchase the Endeavor Entities from Jorgan Development, LLC and JBAH Holdings, LLC, collectively known as 'Jorgan.'

As per the agreement, Vivakor will acquire 100% of the Endeavor Entities for $120 million, with the potential for additional contingent consideration of up to $49 million.

This contingent consideration will be paid in Vivakor Series A convertible preferred stock if the Endeavor Entities generate 2024 EBITDA exceeding $12 million. If the Endeavor Entities fail to meet the minimum $12 million EBITDA in 2024, Jorgan may be required to return up to $49 million of the purchase price consideration in Series A convertible preferred stock to Vivakor for cancellation.

The Endeavor Entities consist of Endeavor Crude, LLC, Equipment Transport, LLC, and Silver Fuels Processing, LLC, Meridian Equipment Leasing, LLC, including its subsidiary CPE MidCon, LLC.

Vivakor aims to finalize the acquisition by the end of the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2024.

