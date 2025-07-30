Markets
VIVK

Vivakor Sells Water Transport Units To Cut Debt And Refocus On Core Growth Areas

July 30, 2025 — 09:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) has sold its non-core subsidiaries, Meridian Equipment Leasing, LLC, and Equipment Transport, LLC, which were focused on transporting oilfield produced water in the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins.

The divestiture is part of Vivakor's broader strategy to streamline operations and improve financial health.

The sale generated approximately $11 million in net proceeds and eliminated about $59 million in debt, enhancing Vivakor's capital structure and lowering its risk profile. CEO James Ballengee noted the move will have minimal EBITDA impact while improving credit metrics and slightly boosting net equity.

With this exit from the produced water transportation sector, Vivakor plans to concentrate on its higher-margin businesses, including crude oil transportation, midstream infrastructure, and environmental remediation services, especially those focused on reuse technologies. The company anticipates notable annual interest savings and a more capital-efficient operating model.

VIVK currently trades at $1.0066, or 11.70% lower on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VIVK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.