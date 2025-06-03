Vivakor, Inc. Expands Infrastructure to Support Growth in the Permian Basin Energy Sector

Vivakor, Inc. outlines its growth strategy in energy transportation and logistics within key U.S. oil regions.

Quiver AI Summary

Vivakor, Inc., a provider of energy transportation and remediation services, announced its growth strategy centered on the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins. The company operates ten pipeline injection stations in the Permian Basin, enhancing its crude oil storage and logistics capabilities. CEO James Ballengee emphasized Vivakor's vital role as a logistics hub, facilitating increased production from upstream operators while driving revenue growth through efficient crude blending and compression. With the Permian region accounting for over 40% of U.S. oil output, Vivakor aims to leverage its integrated services for market access and financial returns. The company is committed to expanding its infrastructure to support sustainable energy practices while navigating potential risks and uncertainties inherent in the industry.

Potential Positives

Vivakor is strategically positioned in the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins, which are critical hubs for crude oil production in the U.S.

The company operates 10 pipeline injection stations, enhancing its logistics capabilities and market access for upstream operators.

Vivakor’s facilities support increasing crude oil volumes, driving potential revenue growth and operating leverage as oil production scales.

With over 40% of U.S. oil output coming from the Permian Basin, Vivakor's operations align well with sector growth, positioning the company for future success.

Potential Negatives

Press release highlights significant operational risks related to forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty in achieving projected growth and profitability.

The cautionary section suggests potential regulatory hurdles that could impede the company’s ability to execute its growth strategy effectively.

There is a lack of detail on specific financial performance metrics or recent achievements, which could raise concerns about overall transparency and accountability.

FAQ

What services does Vivakor, Inc. provide?

Vivakor offers energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, focusing on crude oil and produced water management.

Where are Vivakor's facilities located?

Vivakor operates in the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins, with pipeline injection stations in Texas and New Mexico.

What is the significance of the Permian Basin for Vivakor?

The Permian Basin is critical as it contributes over 40% of U.S. crude oil output, enhancing Vivakor's growth opportunities.

What is Vivakor's growth strategy?

Vivakor's strategy involves expanding its integrated crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing value chains to capitalize on market demand.

How can I learn more about Vivakor?

For more information about Vivakor, visit their official website at http://vivakor.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VIVK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $VIVK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Dallas, TX, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK)



(“Vivakor” or the “Company”) is an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Vivakor’s growth strategy is anchored in the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins where the Company is positioned to opportunistically expand its integrated crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing value chains.





Vivakor owns and operates 10 strategically located pipeline injection stations in the core Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. These facilities receive and aggregate crude oil transported by truck from production wells, throughputting volumes into interstate crude oil pipelines that include Centurion (Lotus), Plains Basin Pipeline (PAA), and the West Texas System (EPD).









Vivakor’s Footprint in the Permian













“Our facilities position Vivakor as a critical logistics hub in the Permian,” said James Ballengee, Chairman, President, and CEO. “These assets enable us to support increasing volumes from upstream operators, enhance crude blending and compression efficiency, and ultimately drive revenue growth and operating leverage as activity scales.”





Mr. Ballengee continued, “The Permian continues to be biggest contributor to U.S. production of crude oil and NGLs, supporting international and domestic energy demand. Consistent drilling, quantities produced, and barrels brought to key markets bolster our revenues and business model. Our Permian facilities provide Vivakor with a capital-efficient means of giving producers needed market access while generating a rewarding return on capital for the Company.”





Vivakor’s infrastructure directly supports its broader strategy to deliver vertically integrated services in one of the world’s most productive oil regions. With the Permian accounting for more than 40% of total U.S. oil output, Vivakor’s expanded operations give it a front-row seat to the sector’s next growth cycle.







About Vivakor, Inc.







Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, operating one of the largest fleets of oilfield trucking services in the continental United States. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor’s integrated facilities assets provide crude oil and produced water gathering, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts.





Once operational, Vivakor's oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.





For more information, please visit our website:



http://vivakor.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, pending or expected transaction and ownership structures, the valuation of such transactions, the likelihood and ability of the Company to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of transactions, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on



The





Nasdaq Capital Market



, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.





These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding Vivakor's industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.





Investor Contact:





Phone: (949) 281-2606







info@vivakor.com









Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.