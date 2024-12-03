Vivakor Expands Omega Pipeline System in Oklahoma

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vivakor, Inc. has successfully completed the expansion of its Omega Pipeline System in Oklahoma, boosting oil transportation capabilities with two new gathering lines. This infrastructure enhancement, achieved ahead of schedule and under budget, is expected to increase customer volumes immediately, reinforcing Vivakor’s strategy to grow its midstream operations and maintain key client relationships.

