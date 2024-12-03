News & Insights

Stocks

Vivakor Expands Omega Pipeline System in Oklahoma

December 03, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vivakor ( (VIVK) ) has shared an update.

Vivakor, Inc. has successfully completed the expansion of its Omega Pipeline System in Oklahoma, boosting oil transportation capabilities with two new gathering lines. This infrastructure enhancement, achieved ahead of schedule and under budget, is expected to increase customer volumes immediately, reinforcing Vivakor’s strategy to grow its midstream operations and maintain key client relationships.

See more data about VIVK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIVK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.