Viva to upgrade refinery with Australian government aid

Sonali Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SONALI PAUL

Viva Energy said on Wednesday its board has given the go-ahead for a A$300 million ($224 million) upgrade of its refinery, with more than a third of the cost to be provided by the Australian government.

The upgrade is needed so the company, one of Australia's two remaining refiners, can produce ultra-low sulphur gasoline at its refinery near Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.

