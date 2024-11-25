Viva Leisure’s Shareholder Reduces Stake, Impacting Voting Power

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has seen a decrease in voting power from 22.20% to 19.66% due to the on-market sale of shares by substantial holder John Konstantinou. This shift in shareholding could influence investor sentiment and the company’s stock performance, making it a point of interest for those following the financial markets.

