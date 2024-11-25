News & Insights

Stocks

Viva Leisure’s Shareholder Reduces Stake, Impacting Voting Power

November 25, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Viva Leisure Ltd. has seen a decrease in voting power from 22.20% to 19.66% due to the on-market sale of shares by substantial holder John Konstantinou. This shift in shareholding could influence investor sentiment and the company’s stock performance, making it a point of interest for those following the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:VVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.