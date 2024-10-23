Viva Leisure’s Resolutions Passed at Annual Meeting

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, a leading provider of health and fitness clubs in Australia, continues to focus on connecting Australians to healthier lifestyles through its diverse fitness brands.

