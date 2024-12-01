Viva Leisure’s Director Increases Stake, Signaling Confidence

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as Harry Konstantinou made on-market purchases, acquiring additional shares at $1.42 each. This increases his indirect interest in the company, reflecting strategic confidence in Viva Leisure’s future growth potential. Investors might find these changes intriguing as they indicate the director’s positive outlook on the company.

