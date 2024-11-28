Viva Leisure Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a total of 1,193,299 shares have been repurchased so far, with an additional 14,023 shares bought back recently. This activity reflects the company’s strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

