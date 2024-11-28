News & Insights

Stocks

Viva Leisure Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

November 28, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a total of 1,193,299 shares have been repurchased so far, with an additional 14,023 shares bought back recently. This activity reflects the company’s strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into AU:VVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.