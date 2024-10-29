Viva Leisure Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 18,020 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and deliver value to its shareholders. Investors in the stock market may find this buy-back activity indicative of Viva Leisure’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

For further insights into AU:VVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.