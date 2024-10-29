News & Insights

Stocks

Viva Leisure Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

October 29, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 18,020 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and deliver value to its shareholders. Investors in the stock market may find this buy-back activity indicative of Viva Leisure’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

For further insights into AU:VVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.