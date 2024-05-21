News & Insights

Viva Leisure Stakeholder Voting Power Shifts

May 21, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has experienced a notable change in its substantial holding, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates adjusting their stake. The recent transactions include both the acquisition and disposal of ordinary shares, resulting in a shift in voting power from 7.75% to 9.21%. These changes reflect significant trading activity by major stakeholders within the company.

