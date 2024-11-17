News & Insights

Viva Leisure Signals Confidence with Ongoing Share Buy-Back

November 17, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 1,024,800 ordinary shares repurchased before the previous day and an additional 6,869 shares acquired on the latest trading day. This buy-back initiative could signal the company’s confidence in its financial position and future growth prospects, potentially making it an attractive observation point for investors in the stock market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

