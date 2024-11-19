Viva Leisure Signals Confidence with Continued Buy-Back

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.
Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, acquiring 6,802 of its ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of a larger strategy, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 1,038,494. Such buy-backs are often seen as a signal of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.
