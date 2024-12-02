Viva Leisure Sees Increased Stake by Regal Funds

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Viva Leisure Ltd. has reported a change in its substantial holdings, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited increasing its voting power to 10.89% from a previous 9.21%. This shift in shareholding could indicate strategic moves by Regal Funds Management, potentially impacting investor sentiment and the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:VVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.