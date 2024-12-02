Viva Leisure Sees Increased Stake by Regal Funds

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.
Viva Leisure Ltd. has reported a change in its substantial holdings, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited increasing its voting power to 10.89% from a previous 9.21%. This shift in shareholding could indicate strategic moves by Regal Funds Management, potentially impacting investor sentiment and the company’s stock performance.
