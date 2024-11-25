Viva Leisure Reports Decline in Voting Power

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.
Viva Leisure Ltd. has reported a decrease in voting power for substantial holder Spiros Konstantinou, whose stake fell from 21.66% to 18.73%. This change is primarily due to market sales of shares and dilution from the issuance of new securities. Investors may find these developments significant as they reflect potential shifts in company control and shareholder influence.
