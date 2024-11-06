Viva Leisure Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 955,783 shares previously bought back and an additional 13,682 shares acquired in the latest transaction. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting the stock’s market price.

