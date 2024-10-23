News & Insights

Stocks

Viva Leisure Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

October 23, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that they repurchased 7,277 shares on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 850,653 shares. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by potentially increasing their earnings per share.

For further insights into AU:VVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.