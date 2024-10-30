Viva Leisure Ltd. Announces Daily Share Buy-Back

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with a recent acquisition of 7,099 shares, adding to a total of 897,751 shares bought back previously. This move signifies the company’s ongoing strategy to consolidate its share capital, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock performance on the ASX.

