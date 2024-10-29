Viva Leisure Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced the issuance of 517,847 unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not immediately tradable on the ASX due to transfer restrictions. This move is part of Viva Leisure’s strategy to motivate and retain talent within the company.

