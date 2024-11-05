Viva Leisure CEO Presents at Morgans Conference

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd., a leading Australian fitness club provider, is showcasing its growth potential as CEO Harry Konstantinou presents at the Morgans Emerging Leaders Conference in Melbourne. The company, known for its diverse fitness offerings, aims to connect more Australians to a healthier lifestyle.

