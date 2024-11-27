Viva Leisure Announces Latest Share Buy-Back Update

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.
Viva Leisure Ltd. has updated its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 56,185 of its ordinary fully paid shares on November 27, 2024. This move is part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure. Investors keeping an eye on Viva Leisure’s market activities may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s commitment to bolstering its stock performance.
