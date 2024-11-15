Viva Goods Changes Hong Kong Share Registrar

Viva China Holdings Limited (HK:0933) has released an update.

Viva Goods Company Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from December 16, 2024. This move requires all share transfer applications to be processed through the new registrar, and any uncollected share certificates to be picked up from the new office starting on this date.

For further insights into HK:0933 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.