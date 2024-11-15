Viva Goods Changes Hong Kong Share Registrar

News & Insights

November 15, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Viva China Holdings Limited (HK:0933) has released an update.

Viva Goods Company Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from December 16, 2024. This move requires all share transfer applications to be processed through the new registrar, and any uncollected share certificates to be picked up from the new office starting on this date.

