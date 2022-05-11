Viva Energy's operating earnings surge on strong demand, tight supplies

May 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Viva Energy VEA.AX on Thursday reported a 65% jump in operating earnings for the first four months of the year, as strong demand for refined products, tight supply due to Russia sanctions and lower exports from China helped margins.

The company said its un-audited earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) on a replacement cost basis were A$308 million ($213.8 million) for the period.

($1 = 1.4407 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.