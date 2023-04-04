Viva Energy to buy convenience retailer OTR Group for $777 mln

April 5 (Reuters) - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group Ltd VEA.AX said on Wednesday it will buy convenience retailer OTR Group from Adelaide-based Peregrine Corporation for A$1.15 billion ($776.60 million).

($1 = 1.4808 Australian dollars)

