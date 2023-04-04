VEA

Viva Energy to buy convenience retailer OTR Group for $777 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Sonali Paul

April 04, 2023 — 06:24 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group Ltd VEA.AX said on Wednesday it will buy convenience retailer OTR Group from Adelaide-based Peregrine Corporation for A$1.15 billion ($776.60 million).

($1 = 1.4808 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VEA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.