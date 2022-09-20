VEA

Viva Energy to buy Coles' fuel and convenience business in $200 mln deal

Himanshi Akhand Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sonali Paul

Australian power producer Viva Energy said on Wednesday it will acquire the fuel and convenience retailing business of Coles Group, the country's No.2 grocer, for about A$300 million ($200.64 million).

