Viva Energy to buy Coles' fuel and convenience business in $200 mln deal

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian power producer Viva Energy VEA.AXsaid on Wednesday it will acquire the fuel and convenience retailing business of Coles Group COL.AX, the country's No.2 grocer, for about A$300 million ($200.64 million).

($1 = 1.4952 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.